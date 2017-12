Nationale juryleden welkom bij FEI cursus Ermelo

Saturday 27 January 2018

08.30 Welcome, Registration of participants

09.00 – 10.00 Introduction to the FEI/ FEI Rules

Welfare of the horses

10.00 – 10.30 Coffee break

10.30 – 12.00 Philosophy of judging

12.00 – 13.00 lunch

13.00 – 14.00 Dressage judging/ Training scale

14.00 – 15.00 Dressage for Judges in the arena (practice) part 1

15.00 – 15.15 Coffee break

15.15 – 17.00 Dressage for Judges in the arena (practice) part 2

17.00 – 18.00 Questions and Answers, followed by “Passing In” Test

18.00 – 19.00 Dinner at the KNHS centre (own expense)

Sunday 28 January 2018

08.30 – 10.00 Powerpoint Presentation/ Marathon and Cones Competition

10.00 – 10.15 Coffee break

10.15 – 11.00 Scales of Mark/ Young horses

11.00 – 12.00 “Passing Out” Test (written)

12.00 – 13.00 lunch

13.00 – 14.00 Oral Exam