Straight from Florida to the Soers: Exclusive driving course with Chester Weber

This course offers up-and-coming riders the unique opportunity to train under the guidance of the US-American and to benefit from his unique experience. The program includes theory sessions, flatwork, dressage tasks, cone course set-up, riding and judging, and lungeing sessions in the group. There is also the opportunity to watch other teams and receive unique tips from Chester Weber during group activities. The training will be held in either German or English.

Participation in the course is possible for one- to four-horse teams from M-level. The course is planned on grass, in case of bad weather conditions it will be changed to sand. The costs are 1350€ for three individual training sessions of 1 hour each, two boxes, bedding and hay as well as all-round catering with lunch and barbecue evenings with Chester Weber. Additional boxes can be booked at an additional cost of 100€/box. Furthermore, there is the extraordinary possibility to stay overnight with your camper or horse transporter directly on the CHIO Aachen grounds. This way you always have your horses in view and the course will be a very special experience!

Further information

The fee for participation in the course is € 1,350 per person and includes, in addition to the three training sessions with Chester Weber, catering on site, as well as stabling incl. bedding in the stables of the CHIO Aachen and roughage for two horses. Additional stalls can be booked at an extra charge of 100€/stall.

You will receive further information about the course as well as the bank details for the bank transfer in a separate e-mail after your registration. The payment must be received by June 6th, 2023.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the CHIO Aachen CAMPUS team at training@chioaachen.de or call 0241-9171-103.

The registration is binding. In case of cancellation by the participant, 50% will be refunded up to 7 days before the training. In case of later cancellation or no-show, the entire participation fee will be due, unless a substitute of equal value is provided, which has been agreed upon with the CHIO Aachen CAMPUS.

Participation is at your own risk.