Van der Wiel tuigen: High-Tech voor veiligheid en comfort van het paard

MARATHON VAN DER WIEL HARNESS High-tech for safety and comfort of the horse. * Optimum fit and quality* High quality of leather* Individually made according to your wishes* Strong, can handle every strain, (longlasting and sustainable)* Multipli application possiblitiesThis harness proves to the world every weekend at many competition venues that it perfectly meets the high requirements of the modern sport of #driving. Leading drivers choose our #marathon harness. More, visit our showroom or email us for questions? Photos DVI Kristina Horvath( Hoefnet ) picture Sandringham Amy Mundell And Judith Peeters -Van der Wiel for pictures and videos Ijsbrand, Glenn and Dries most taken on Driving Valkenswaard International last year 2018.Drivers: Tara Wilkinson, Boyd Excell, Ijsbrand Chardon, Dries Degrieck, Koos de Ronde en Glenn Geerts.

Geplaatst door Van Der Wiel Harness op Maandag 25 maart 2019