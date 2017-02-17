Preparations World Pair Championships Lipica in full swing

Big changes

Big changes are afoot at the Stud Farm for the forthcoming Championships. After the National Driving Championships in the third week in May, the Hippodrome is going to be demolished and a brand new one will be built in its place. This will also incorporate new offices, meeting areas and catering facilities, all helping to bring the Show closer together. Also a new Chef d’Equipes Meeting room will be situated nearby. Gabor Fintha is planning up to 8 new obstacles with a more horse friendly water complex, along with many new ideas for the other obstacles. Section A will be a mostly new track and Section B will also be re-vamped with the new obstacles placed in different locations, giving a whole new slant on this phase of the Event. This will provide more room for spectators and give better viewing, so that all can watch their favorite Drivers with ease.

Social Programme

The social side of the Championships is also high on the agenda: Nations Night on Wednesday, Slovenian Night on Thursday and “The Party” on Saturday, will provide all participants with lots to occupy them in the evenings. Built on last year’s success, the Organisers, will provide entertainment for all comers to this prestigious Setting.